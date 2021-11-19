Japan unleashes more pandemic stimulus as European nations go back into lockdown
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The Japanese government has announced nearly half a trillion dollars to provide further economic support from the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Austria announces a full national lockdown starting Monday, while Germany won't rule out a similar move. And, after a year's long protest by hundreds of thousands of farmers in India, the government vows to repeal controversial farm laws.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director