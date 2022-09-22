Japan sells dollars to buy yen
From the BBC World Service: The Japanese government is snapping up its own currency for the first time in decades in a bid to stop the yen tumbling past 24-year lows. Elsewhere in Japan, Honda says it will continue to restrict production into a second month in October as it struggles with supply chain issues. And the BBC's Stephen McDonnell reports from China as Beijing's ongoing zero-COVID strategy comes up against local resistance.
