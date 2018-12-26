Japan to restart commercial whaling

December 26, 2018

From the BBC World Service … Japan will restart commercial whaling next summer. It was banned in 1986 after some species were driven close to extinction. As the move draws international criticism, we get reaction from around the world. Also, nearly 1 million Indian bank employees are on strike today over a proposed merger of three of the country's lenders. We bring you the latest. Then, in France the yellow-vest movement has radically altered the balance of power within the country. One expression of anger has come in the form of music. The BBC's Hugh Schofield takes us through a catalogue of discontent.