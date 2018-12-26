DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Japan to restart commercial whaling

December 26, 2018

From the BBC World Service … Japan will restart commercial whaling next summer. It was banned in 1986 after some species were driven close to extinction. As the move draws international criticism, we get reaction from around the world. Also, nearly 1 million Indian bank employees are on strike today over a proposed merger of three of the country's lenders. We bring you the latest. Then, in France the yellow-vest movement has radically altered the balance of power within the country. One expression of anger has come in the form of music. The BBC's Hugh Schofield takes us through a catalogue of discontent. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Navy Federal Credit Union.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.