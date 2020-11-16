Nov 16, 2020
The “Zoom boom” lifts Japan out of recession
As more people work from home, Japan sees a surge in demand for electronics. Why is Taiwan not part of the world's largest free trade agreement? Plus, alternative careers when traditional jobs dry up.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director