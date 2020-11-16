Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The “Zoom boom” lifts Japan out of recession
Nov 16, 2020

The "Zoom boom" lifts Japan out of recession

As more people work from home, Japan sees a surge in demand for electronics. Why is Taiwan not part of the world's largest free trade agreement? Plus, alternative careers when traditional jobs dry up.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
