Japan calls for cross-border data sharing rules at Davos

January 23, 2019

From the BBC World Service… Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is at Davos today calling for a framework for cross-border data sharing in an effort to spur global economic growth, but what needs to happen for more countries to come on board with the idea? Then, the first criminal trial of U.K. bank executives after the financial crisis begins today as four former Barclays employees face charges over its multi-billion dollar rescue. And, we go to school the Swedish way. Today's show is sponsored by SignNowPitney Bowes, the United States Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.

