Feb 22, 2021
Japan airlines ground some Boeing 777s following United flight engine failure
Two Japanese carriers have have stopped flying aircraft similar to the model that suffered engine failure in the U.S. Also, businesses join a general strike over Myanmar coup. Plus, will the creation of a "Great Green Wall" help stop desertification and aid farmers in northern Africa?
