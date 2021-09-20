Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Janet Yellen issues another warning to Congress about the debt ceiling
Sep 20, 2021

Janet Yellen issues another warning to Congress about the debt ceiling

Also today: Michael Hewson joins us for a chat about the economy. Also, vinyl record sales have been enjoying quite the climb up the sales charts.

Segments From this episode

Yellen says default would weaken the U.S.

This isn't the first warning about the debt ceiling, but there are some different elements in play this time.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

