Janet Yellen issues another warning to Congress about the debt ceiling
Also today: Michael Hewson joins us for a chat about the economy. Also, vinyl record sales have been enjoying quite the climb up the sales charts.
Yellen says default would weaken the U.S.
This isn't the first warning about the debt ceiling, but there are some different elements in play this time.
