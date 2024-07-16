My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
J.D. Vance and a “much more populist economic mindset”
Jul 16, 2024

J.D. Vance and a “much more populist economic mindset”

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
If the Trump/Vance ticket emerges the winner in November, what could a Vice President J.D. Vance's views on the government's role in business and trade look like?

Segments From this episode

What immigration means for economies as populations get older

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Nic Perez
Jul 16, 2024
Around the world, populations are getting older. Immigration plays a role in sustaining workforces, according to new analysis.
"Over the next several decades, businesses and industries that cater to old populations — they're become a much bigger part of the economy," explained Marketplace senior economics contributor Chris Farrell.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:59 AM PDT
9:40
3:07 AM PDT
6:42
Jul 15, 2024
25:40
Jul 15, 2024
17:12
Jul 12, 2024
1:05
Jul 10, 2024
15:48
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
The country's power grid needs updating — not just in Houston
The country's power grid needs updating — not just in Houston
What the past can teach us about a post-Chevron America
What the past can teach us about a post-Chevron America
Why do weddings cost so much? 
Why do weddings cost so much? 
How do you feel about the economy? Your answer might depend on your party
How do you feel about the economy? Your answer might depend on your party