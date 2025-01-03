Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Ivy League basketball players and labor organizing
Jan 3, 2025

Ivy League basketball players and labor organizing

Adam Gray/Getty Images
Why is the Dartmouth basketball team throwing in the towel on unionization attempts?

Segments From this episode

Biden blocks a steel takeover

by Nova Safo

President Joe Biden blocked the $15 billion takeover of U.S. Steel by Japan’s Nippon Steel this morning. The stated concern is national security. Let’s hear more.

Why Dartmouth basketball players are dropping their unionization efforts

by David Brancaccio and Nic Perez
Jan 3, 2025
Dartmouth basketball players may have been hesitant to set a precedent under a Trump-controlled NLRB — one that may not be friendly to unionization attempts.
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

