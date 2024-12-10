Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
It's Discount Week! 🎁 Pick up new Marketplace gear at a discount when you donate today! Get My Gear!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
It’s time for holiday tipping
Dec 10, 2024

It’s time for holiday tipping

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
OlyaSolodenko/Getty Images
Tension over tipping may be softening thanks to some holiday cheer. Also: a preview of the Fed's December meeting.

Segments From this episode

Feeling more generous about tips this holiday season? You're not alone.

by Samantha Fields
Dec 10, 2024
Despite gripes about the near-constant requests for tips in retail and services, Bankrate says more people are planning to give holiday tips this year than last.
More than 50% of Bankrate survey respondents say they plan to tip or give gifts to their child care providers.
Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What this month's Fed meeting could hold

by Sabri Ben-Achour

The Federal Reserve meets next week to decide what to do with interest rates in this country. Tomorrow we learn how inflation is actually doing by way of the consumer price index. Let’s discuss with Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden and Rygel.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

A football feud

A potential strike is brewing in the world of European soccer. At issue are the amount of games being played and the level of physical and mental strain involved. The BBC’s Matt Lines has more.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:19 AM PST
9:58
3:06 AM PST
11:09
Dec 9, 2024
17:21
Dec 9, 2024
27:26
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Syria is getting a new regime, but not a new economy
Marketplace Morning Report
Syria is getting a new regime, but not a new economy
Modest but steady wage gains may continue into the new year
Modest but steady wage gains may continue into the new year
Bad news for your morning: The price of coffee is higher than it's been in almost half a century
Bad news for your morning: The price of coffee is higher than it's been in almost half a century
The financial toll of a suicide attempt
The financial toll of a suicide attempt