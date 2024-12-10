It’s time for holiday tipping
Tension over tipping may be softening thanks to some holiday cheer. Also: a preview of the Fed's December meeting.
Feeling more generous about tips this holiday season? You're not alone.
Despite gripes about the near-constant requests for tips in retail and services, Bankrate says more people are planning to give holiday tips this year than last.
What this month's Fed meeting could hold
The Federal Reserve meets next week to decide what to do with interest rates in this country. Tomorrow we learn how inflation is actually doing by way of the consumer price index. Let’s discuss with Jeffrey Cleveland, chief economist at Payden and Rygel.
A football feud
A potential strike is brewing in the world of European soccer. At issue are the amount of games being played and the level of physical and mental strain involved. The BBC’s Matt Lines has more.
