It’s not a good time to be short on cybersecurity personnel

Good news or bad news first? Cybersecurity watchers around the world have been on high alert as the war in Ukraine continues to escalate, and there's plenty of concern about Russian cyberattacks as the conflict continues. The good news is that the U.S. added 250,000 cybersecurity jobs between 2020 and 2021. The bad news: There's about 500,000 more open spots to fill. Julia Coronado helps us look through market activity that signals that the markets are indeed working, despite the war in Ukraine. Many companies are cutting or suspending ties with Russia over the invasion.