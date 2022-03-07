Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

It’s not a good time to be short on cybersecurity personnel
Mar 7, 2022

Good news or bad news first? Cybersecurity watchers around the world have been on high alert as the war in Ukraine continues to escalate, and there's plenty of concern about Russian cyberattacks as the conflict continues. The good news is that the U.S. added 250,000 cybersecurity jobs between 2020 and 2021. The bad news: There's about 500,000 more open spots to fill. Julia Coronado helps us look through market activity that signals that the markets are indeed working, despite the war in Ukraine. Many companies are cutting or suspending ties with Russia over the invasion.

As companies brace for cyberattacks from Russia, specialists are in short supply

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 7, 2022
By one estimate, there are a half a million job openings in cybersecurity in the U.S.
Though the U.S. has added more than 250,000 cybersecurity professionals in the past year, there's still a shortage of workers.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

