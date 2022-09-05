It’s Labor Day … and crunch time ahead of the November midterm elections
President Biden kicks off the fall campaign season today. While student loan forgiveness will take up much of the discussion, there are also other changes coming, especially when it comes to unpaid interest. We check with the BBC's Victoria Craig regarding the announcement of Liz Truss as Britain's next prime minister. The team at Million Bazillion gets a much younger perspective on the wonders of inflation.
Segments From this episode
Interest can add a lot of debt to student loans. Here's how the Biden plan could help.
The government would cover unpaid interest for borrowers who are on income-based repayment plans and continue to make monthly payments.
