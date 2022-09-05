Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

It’s Labor Day … and crunch time ahead of the November midterm elections
Sep 5, 2022

President Biden kicks off the fall campaign season today. While student loan forgiveness will take up much of the discussion, there are also other changes coming, especially when it comes to unpaid interest. We check with the BBC's Victoria Craig regarding the announcement of Liz Truss as Britain's next prime minister. The team at Million Bazillion gets a much younger perspective on the wonders of inflation.

Segments From this episode

Interest can add a lot of debt to student loans. Here's how the Biden plan could help.

by Samantha Fields
Sep 5, 2022
The government would cover unpaid interest for borrowers who are on income-based repayment plans and continue to make monthly payments.
Because of the high interest rates on student loans, the amount owed continues to grow for many borrowers in income-driven repayment plans.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

