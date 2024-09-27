Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

It’s election season, which means talking politics at work
Sep 27, 2024

It's election season, which means talking politics at work

Getty Images
Increased polarization and has caused talking about politics at work to become more tense in recent years. A look at how to navigate those conversations.

Office Politics

Broaching political disagreements in the workplace

by David Brancaccio , Ariana Rosas and Nic Perez
Sep 27, 2024
"Very often, the workplace is the only place we might run into people with very different beliefs than us," noted Alison Taylor, executive director of the think tank Ethical Systems.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
The fight against inflation is winding down

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Numbers are out today on the Fed’s preferred measurement of the rate of price increases, and it’s pretty much all good news for the central bank’s soft landing strategy. The “Low-down” on today’s inflation numbers with FHN Financial’s Christopher Low.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

