It’s decision time for the jury in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Dec 21, 2021

It’s decision time for the jury in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

Also today: A survey's data shows that most people aren't expecting a better personal financial situation for themselves in 2022. Lindsey Piegza of Stifel Financial talks to us about the markets as Wall Street shook off three straight days of losses.

Segments From this episode

Is Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud? A jury is deliberating.

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Dec 21, 2021
The trial of the Theranos founder is seen as a bellwether for Silicon Valley. Adam Lashinsky says the verdict could go either way.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is accused of duping patients and investors.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
How do people see their personal finances heading into 2022?

by Samantha Fields
Dec 21, 2021
Many say they worry that inflation will keep them from getting ahead, even though the job market has improved and wages are rising.
People aren't expecting their financial situation to improve due to inflation.
Chainarong Prasertthai/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

