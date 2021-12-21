It’s decision time for the jury in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Also today: A survey's data shows that most people aren't expecting a better personal financial situation for themselves in 2022. Lindsey Piegza of Stifel Financial talks to us about the markets as Wall Street shook off three straight days of losses.
Is Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud? A jury is deliberating.
The trial of the Theranos founder is seen as a bellwether for Silicon Valley. Adam Lashinsky says the verdict could go either way.
How do people see their personal finances heading into 2022?
Many say they worry that inflation will keep them from getting ahead, even though the job market has improved and wages are rising.
