It’s been a weird week of conflicting economic signals

It's been a weird week for economy watchers. Amid seemingly contradictory signals, including a recession prediction from the Fed that came amid positive inflation data, we consult Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, about what to make of the bevy of economic information we got in the last few days. And, the BBC's Leanna Byrne reports from Northern Ireland about the area's economic ties with the United States in the wake of President Biden's visit there.