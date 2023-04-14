Sign up for our Marketplace Crash Course today and get an invite to our virtual “office hours” on April 25!
It’s been a weird week of conflicting economic signals
It's been a weird week for economy watchers. Amid seemingly contradictory signals, including a recession prediction from the Fed that came amid positive inflation data, we consult Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, about what to make of the bevy of economic information we got in the last few days. And, the BBC's Leanna Byrne reports from Northern Ireland about the area's economic ties with the United States in the wake of President Biden's visit there.
Segments From this episode
The Low-down on this strange week in economic news
Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, reviews the last few days of mixed signals, including the Fed's recession projection and positive inflation data.
How do the U.S. and Northern Ireland economies fit together?
The BBC's Leanna Byrne reports from Northern Ireland on the pair's economic ties.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC