It’s back-to-school shopping season, inflation edition
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
First, stock indexes are starting down this week. Michael Schumacher of Wells Fargo discusses how money is shifting in various ways. Back-to-school shopping will probably become a lot pricier. China correspondent Jennifer Pak checks in regarding the state and impact of the country's COVID lockdowns.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant