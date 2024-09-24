Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

It’s a tough environment for home-buying, even after a rate cut
Sep 24, 2024

It’s a tough environment for home-buying, even after a rate cut

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Housing prices aren't going down anytime soon, if data released this morning is to be believed.

Segments From this episode

China unveils stimulus to boost sputtering economy

by Jennifer Pak

China’s government unleashed a wave of stimulus measures to bolster the country’s economy, which has flagged recently amid low consumer spending and the ongoing property crisis. Marketplace China Correspondent Jennifer Pak takes us through the new measures and what they could mean for the world’s second-largest economy.

Don't bet on housing prices to come down anytime soon

by David Brancaccio

One may have thought housing would become just a bit cheaper as the economy slows down and the Fed starts cutting rates, but that doesn’t look likely. Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JPMorgan Global Funds, explains why home prices are projected to stay high even amid low supply in the market.

It's barely fall, but retailers are already gearing up for the holiday season

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 24, 2024
It may only be September, but Macy's is set to hire nearly 32,000 seasonal workers, and Walmart has already announced its earliest deals.
Retail giants like Walmart are gearing up for the holidays with plans to hire thousands of seasonal workers.
CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images
Need a first phone for your kid? Call Barbie

One of the big decisions as a parent nowadays is when — and which — phone to buy for their child’s first device. The BBC’s Zoe Kleinman reports on how one company is looking to entice buyers with a Barbie-themed “dumb” phone that promises a tech detox.

