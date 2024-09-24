It’s a tough environment for home-buying, even after a rate cut
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Segments From this episode
China unveils stimulus to boost sputtering economy
China’s government unleashed a wave of stimulus measures to bolster the country’s economy, which has flagged recently amid low consumer spending and the ongoing property crisis. Marketplace China Correspondent Jennifer Pak takes us through the new measures and what they could mean for the world’s second-largest economy.
Don't bet on housing prices to come down anytime soon
One may have thought housing would become just a bit cheaper as the economy slows down and the Fed starts cutting rates, but that doesn’t look likely. Dr. David Kelly, Chief Global Strategist at JPMorgan Global Funds, explains why home prices are projected to stay high even amid low supply in the market.
It's barely fall, but retailers are already gearing up for the holiday season
Need a first phone for your kid? Call Barbie
One of the big decisions as a parent nowadays is when — and which — phone to buy for their child’s first device. The BBC’s Zoe Kleinman reports on how one company is looking to entice buyers with a Barbie-themed “dumb” phone that promises a tech detox.