It’s 2022. Let’s have a (non-alcoholic) toast.
Jan 18, 2022

It’s 2022. Let’s have a (non-alcoholic) toast.

Also today: Julia Coronado discusses the markets with us today. The BBC reports on how geopolitics could be a factor in the rise in global oil prices.

Segments From this episode

It's no longer just "dry January" – sales of non-alcoholic beverages skyrocket

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 18, 2022
Much of the boost has to do with wellness, but it also has to do with cost.
Sales of non-alcoholic beverages have spiked as people are becoming more health and cost-conscious.
KOEN VAN WEEL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

