Italy’s government close to collapse as PM resigns
Jul 15, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has tendered his resignation after the populist member of his coalition government, Five Star Movement, withdrew its support for a confidence vote. Also, China's latest growth figures are a far cry from the country’s own target. And we look at how Lebanon's reliance on remittances — money sent by citizens working abroad — is being hit by the global economic crisis.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

