Italy’s government close to collapse as PM resigns
From the BBC World Service: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has tendered his resignation after the populist member of his coalition government, Five Star Movement, withdrew its support for a confidence vote. Also, China's latest growth figures are a far cry from the country’s own target. And we look at how Lebanon's reliance on remittances — money sent by citizens working abroad — is being hit by the global economic crisis.
