Jan 26, 2021
In Italy, you can resign as prime minister and still come back as the next leader
To build a new coalition government, Giuseppe Conte would need to resolve disagreement over how to spend EU COVID-19 recovery funds. Plus, a farm reform tractor rally turns violent in India. And, unequal vaccine distribution could cost $9 trillion for the global economy.
The cost of "vaccine nationalism": $9 trillion
With shortfalls in vaccine supplies, countries across the world are concerned about getting their fair share of doses.
