What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
In Italy, you can resign as prime minister and still come back as the next leader
Jan 26, 2021

In Italy, you can resign as prime minister and still come back as the next leader

To build a new coalition government, Giuseppe Conte would need to resolve disagreement over how to spend EU COVID-19 recovery funds. Plus, a farm reform tractor rally turns violent in India. And, unequal vaccine distribution could cost $9 trillion for the global economy.

Segments From this episode

Fast-Track Vaccines

The cost of "vaccine nationalism": $9 trillion

by Victoria Craig
Jan 26, 2021
With shortfalls in vaccine supplies, countries across the world are concerned about getting their fair share of doses.
A health worker carries syringes to administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at the opening of a new vaccination site at Corsi Houses in Harlem, New York, on Jan. 15.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
