A tiny political party threatens the collapse of Italy’s government
Jan 14, 2021

Matteo Renzi, the ex-prime minister, and his party object to the current spending plan for EU COVID-19 relief. Also, Lebanon's round-the-clock coronavirus curfew. Plus, Indonesia's vaccine program doesn't start with older people.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
