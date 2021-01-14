Jan 14, 2021
A tiny political party threatens the collapse of Italy’s government
Matteo Renzi, the ex-prime minister, and his party object to the current spending plan for EU COVID-19 relief. Also, Lebanon's round-the-clock coronavirus curfew. Plus, Indonesia's vaccine program doesn't start with older people.
