Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Italy was first with a national COVID-19 lockdown. Can they avoid another?
Oct 26, 2020

Italy was first with a national COVID-19 lockdown. Can they avoid another?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Italy introduces fresh restrictions as coronavirus cases rise, while businesses struggle. The billionaire who turned Samsung into a global powerhouse has died. Some Middle Eastern countries are boycotting French goods.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How long will habits established during the pandemic last?
How long will habits established during the pandemic last?
TV's getting more diverse. But there's still a long way to go.
TV's getting more diverse. But there's still a long way to go.
Financial infidelity
This Is Uncomfortable
Financial infidelity
Smaller gatherings. Smaller Thanksgiving. Smaller turkeys?
COVID-19
Smaller gatherings. Smaller Thanksgiving. Smaller turkeys?