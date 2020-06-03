COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Italy needs vacation visitors this summer
Jun 3, 2020

Italy needs vacation visitors this summer

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
As Italy reopens its borders to Europe, what's the economic cost of COVID-19 quarantine measures? Sweden's pandemic policy expert says there is "potential for improvement" in the country's no-lockdown strategy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference