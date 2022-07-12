It might be time to talk about inflation with the kids
With our friends from "Million Bazillion," we discuss why talking to kids about money should be a regular thing. We've entered the window of time for the reporting of second quarter earnings, but the specter of inflation has cast a shadow over companies' expected profit numbers. Unpaid medical debts are about to stop weighing down credit reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director