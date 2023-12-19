My EconomyFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

It may seem like an obvious answer
Dec 19, 2023

It may seem like an obvious answer

Mario Tama/Getty Images
New home construction bounced back in November, but how much could these new houses help ease the affordable housing crunch?

Segments From this episode

Are builders getting more bullish?

by David Brancaccio
The main way to ease the affordable housing crisis in America is to build more places to live. The Commerce Department’s count of new home construction projects for November shows a nearly 15% increase. What will the broader impact be? We discuss with Lindsey Piegza, chief economist and managing director at the investment firm Stifel.
Disruptions to ships and ports in the Red Sea

At least nine countries will contribute ships and other resources to keeping commercial shipping going through the Red Sea after missile attacks by Houthi rebels based in Yemen. The BBC’s Shingai Nyoka reports the latest.

Why Germany’s economic backbone is saying “auf wiedersehen”

by David Brancaccio , Erika Soderstrom and Meredith Garretson
Dec 19, 2023
Germany is facing a budget crisis amid rising energy costs, urgent calls for immigration reform and more pressing issues.
"Germany mostly lives off the fumes of its past reputation," said Stephan Richter, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Globalist. Above, the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany's financial hub.
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

