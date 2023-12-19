It may seem like an obvious answer
New home construction bounced back in November, but how much could these new houses help ease the affordable housing crunch?
Are builders getting more bullish?
The main way to ease the affordable housing crisis in America is to build more places to live. The Commerce Department’s count of new home construction projects for November shows a nearly 15% increase. What will the broader impact be? We discuss with Lindsey Piegza, chief economist and managing director at the investment firm Stifel.
Disruptions to ships and ports in the Red Sea
At least nine countries will contribute ships and other resources to keeping commercial shipping going through the Red Sea after missile attacks by Houthi rebels based in Yemen. The BBC’s Shingai Nyoka reports the latest.
Why Germany’s economic backbone is saying “auf wiedersehen”
Germany is facing a budget crisis amid rising energy costs, urgent calls for immigration reform and more pressing issues.
