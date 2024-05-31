A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Israel and its pre-war economy
May 31, 2024

Israel and its pre-war economy

Amir Levy/Getty Images
How was Israel's economy doing before Oct. 7 and the war in Gaza?

Segments From this episode

Prices held steady in April

New data out this morning shows inflation is still stubborn, by way of the personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, price index. Let’s talk about it with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.

Israel-Hamas War

How Israel's economy is faring eight months into war with Hamas

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
May 31, 2024
Despite a contraction after the initial onset of the war, Israel's economy has rebounded dramatically.
One flashpoint raised by the Israel-Hamas War has been the continued exemption of ultraorthodox Jews from military service.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
