Is this AMC stock moment GameStop 2.0?
Jun 3, 2021

Is this AMC stock moment GameStop 2.0?

Shares of the movie theater chain nearly doubled in value yesterday, driven in part by stock purchases from retail investors. In a regulatory filing today, AMC warned investors about the risks of buying its shares. We have the latest. Plus, new data that suggests hiring is picking up as spring becomes summer. Also, how delays in manufacturing can affect consumer prices. And, why QR codes at restaurants could be here to stay.

Segments From this episode

Encouraging jobs data on the eve of the government's May report

We're one day away from the official government report on hiring and unemployment for May, but we've got other data to lookt at first: the ADP numbers on private payrolls for last month and the weekly jobless claims. The ADP numbers are "certainly encouraging," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, as they show about 1 million jobs added. They may not necessarily match the employment numbers we get tomorrow, so it's best to be cautious, but "the good news is we've seen a slew of data that suggests that momentum is shifting regarding hiring and people accepting jobs," Swonk said. Also, turning to weekly jobless claims, we learned the number of people signing up for first-time unemployment benefits dropped for the fifth straight week. "We're still high, and there are some workers that are just losing their extensions and benefits. But the good news is the initial claims are coming down," Swonk said.
Manufacturing delays mean retailers may consider raising prices

by Justin Ho
Jun 3, 2021
While delays and shortages could be just short-term disruptions, tariffs, which also push up prices, are expected to remain.
When manufacturers charge more for finished products, retailers also look at raising prices for consumers.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Back to Business

Restaurants find tech adopted during the pandemic serves them well

by Susanna Capelouto
Jun 3, 2021
One restaurant says a QR code system for ordering means it can hire fewer people to wait on customers –– and it can pay those people more.
A Bartaco restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, uses a QR code-based ordering system.
Susanna Capelouto
AMC is having its "meme stock" moment. Here's the latest on share prices, SEC filings and more.

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
