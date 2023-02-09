Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Is there a moral obligation on richer nations to help struggling countries?
Feb 9, 2023

From the BBC World Service: The head of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala tells us richer countries have a moral obligation to help poorer ones through the cost of living crisis. Plus, what next for games developer Activision Blizzard and its $70 billion tie-up with Microsoft after the UK competition regulator said it would hurt consumers? And, can Credit Suisse rebuild? After a string of scandals, it has a new management team and a new plan but a massive annual loss - its worst since the 2008 financial crisis - shows the scale of the task ahead.

