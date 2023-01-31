Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Is there a Brexit dividend three years on?
From the BBC World Service: Three years on what has Brexit meant for businesses in the U.K. and the European Union? Britain's official exit from the E.U. and its single market on January the 31st, 2019 marked the biggest shake-up of the economy for decades. How have businesses responded and what impact has it had? Plus, negotiations continue over the U.K.'s one land border with the E.U., between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. We hear about the complexities involved and the dual status enjoyed by businesses in Northern Ireland that can still operate within the E.U. single market.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC