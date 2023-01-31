Is there a Brexit dividend three years on?

From the BBC World Service: Three years on what has Brexit meant for businesses in the U.K. and the European Union? Britain's official exit from the E.U. and its single market on January the 31st, 2019 marked the biggest shake-up of the economy for decades. How have businesses responded and what impact has it had? Plus, negotiations continue over the U.K.'s one land border with the E.U., between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. We hear about the complexities involved and the dual status enjoyed by businesses in Northern Ireland that can still operate within the E.U. single market.