Loading...

0:00
0% played
Is the “last mile” of inflation actually the hardest?
Sep 14, 2023

Is the “last mile” of inflation actually the hardest?

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Economists aren't actually sure. Where did this universally-accepted but unproven idea come from?

Segments From this episode

Arm scores a valuation of $54 billion

by Nova Safo

Some of the chip company’s biggest clients, including Apple and Alphabet, have signed on as investors.

What's the big deal about the "last mile" of inflation?

by David Brancaccio

News outlets and banks have said over and over that the final push to bring down inflation is the hardest. Is there any evidence supporting the claim?

Older people also face student loan debt burden with payments looming

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Alex Schroeder
Sep 14, 2023
Much attention is paid to younger borrowers, and rightfully so. But some 3.5 million Americans 60 and older hold substantial debt.
zimmytws/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Gaslighter Worriers

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

