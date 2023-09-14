Is the “last mile” of inflation actually the hardest?
Economists aren't actually sure. Where did this universally-accepted but unproven idea come from?
Arm scores a valuation of $54 billion
Some of the chip company’s biggest clients, including Apple and Alphabet, have signed on as investors.
What's the big deal about the "last mile" of inflation?
News outlets and banks have said over and over that the final push to bring down inflation is the hardest. Is there any evidence supporting the claim?
Older people also face student loan debt burden with payments looming
Much attention is paid to younger borrowers, and rightfully so. But some 3.5 million Americans 60 and older hold substantial debt.
