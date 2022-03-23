Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Is the Great Resignation actually a great opportunity?
Mar 23, 2022

Is the Great Resignation actually a great opportunity?

The phenomenon known as the Great Resignation doesn’t appear to be slowing, leaving employers across industries faced with high employee turnover and understaffing. But this change also represents new opportunities, according to Keith Ferrazzi, chairman of the consulting firm Ferrazzi Greenlight. President Biden is heading to Brussels for a meeting with NATO, and is reportedly preparing a new set of Russia sanctions.

Segments From this episode

Quitting Time

Reframing the Great Resignation as a time of exploration for both employers and workers

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Mar 23, 2022
An era of workforce turnover can open new opportunities for both employers and workers, says management consultant Keith Ferrazzi.
An era of workforce turnover can open new opportunities for both employers and workers, says management consultant Keith Ferrazzi.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

