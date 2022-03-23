Give today and help us reach our goal by midnight.
Is the Great Resignation actually a great opportunity?
The phenomenon known as the Great Resignation doesn’t appear to be slowing, leaving employers across industries faced with high employee turnover and understaffing. But this change also represents new opportunities, according to Keith Ferrazzi, chairman of the consulting firm Ferrazzi Greenlight. President Biden is heading to Brussels for a meeting with NATO, and is reportedly preparing a new set of Russia sanctions.
Segments From this episode
Reframing the Great Resignation as a time of exploration for both employers and workers
An era of workforce turnover can open new opportunities for both employers and workers, says management consultant Keith Ferrazzi.
