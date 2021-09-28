How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Is the Commerce Department becoming the worker retraining department?
Sep 28, 2021

Is the Commerce Department becoming the worker retraining department?

Also today: Then, we discuss the markets with David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds. We then looking into how health care workers are preparing for staff shortages as they face mandated vaccines.

Segments From this episode

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo wants to turn her department's focus "inward"

Kimberly Adams discusses what Raimondo might have in store for the Commerce Department.
Health care workers, facing vaccine mandate deadlines, brace for staff shortages

by Caroline Champlin
Sep 28, 2021
Health care workers in a few states could lose their jobs this week if they don't get vaccinated against COVID-19.
A registered nurse attends a patient with COVID-19 at the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California on Sept. 2, 2021.
APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images
