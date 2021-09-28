Is the Commerce Department becoming the worker retraining department?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Then, we discuss the markets with David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds. We then looking into how health care workers are preparing for staff shortages as they face mandated vaccines.
Segments From this episode
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo wants to turn her department's focus "inward"
Kimberly Adams discusses what Raimondo might have in store for the Commerce Department.
Health care workers, facing vaccine mandate deadlines, brace for staff shortages
Health care workers in a few states could lose their jobs this week if they don't get vaccinated against COVID-19.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director