COVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Is one of India’s biggest EV makers losing its spark?
Mar 18, 2025

Is one of India’s biggest EV makers losing its spark?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Manjunath Kiran/AFP via GEtty Images
We'll hear news coming from vehiclemakers Ola Electric, BYD and Audi. Plus, a Peruvian farmer takes a German energy giant to court.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:17 AM PDT
8:02
3:38 AM PDT
8:30
5:31 PM PDT
17:31
3:45 PM PDT
27:32
Mar 14, 2025
15:36
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Mar 6, 2025
24:06
Wall Street holds its breath
Marketplace Morning Report
Wall Street holds its breath
How do researchers measure income inequality?
I've Always Wondered ...
How do researchers measure income inequality?
Will climate tax credits stay or go?
Make Me Smart
Will climate tax credits stay or go?
How do you sell a home that's burned down?
Los Angeles Wildfires
How do you sell a home that's burned down?