From the BBC World Service: Italy is the latest country to try to limit the influence of China in its businesses. The government is restricting the Chinese state-owned company Sinochem from taking control of the tire-maker Pirelli, as the BBC's Mariko Oi explains. Plus, BBC business correspondent Theo Leggett joins us from Paris at the world's biggest air show. And, the BBC's Valley Fontaine reports on strikes in Argentina, where inflation is out of control.