Is it trash day for junk fees?

Some see them in the $45 per night "destination fee" on the hotel bill. Or maybe the $25 charge for not booking a plane ticket on the internet. The Biden Administration is pressuring companies to stop with surprise or undisclosed charges, and to be sure people know in advance the cost of a product or service. Which leads us to two major ticketing companies saying they’ll end hidden fees so at least buyers using Ticketmaster and SeatGeek will have more transparency about the full price of a ticket up front. Also, Google parent company Alphabet warns its employees about using artificial intelligence chatbots. And, some economic implications of the 7-2 U.S. Supreme Court decision to let stand the Indian Child Welfare Act.