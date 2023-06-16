This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Is it trash day for junk fees?
Jun 16, 2023

Is it trash day for junk fees?

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Some see them in the $45 per night "destination fee" on the hotel bill. Or maybe the $25 charge for not booking a plane ticket on the internet. The Biden Administration is pressuring companies to stop with surprise or undisclosed charges, and to be sure people know in advance the cost of a product or service. Which leads us to two major ticketing companies saying they’ll end hidden fees so at least buyers using Ticketmaster and SeatGeek will have more transparency about the full price of a ticket up front. Also, Google parent company Alphabet warns its employees about using artificial intelligence chatbots. And, some economic implications of the 7-2 U.S. Supreme Court decision to let stand the Indian Child Welfare Act.

Music from the episode

Witch in the Alley Cheap City

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

