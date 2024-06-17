Is it time to treat social media like cigarettes?
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy has called for cigarette-style warning labels aimed at young users of social media platforms, citing social media's significant contributions to the mental health crisis among adolescents. Plus, a surge in secondhand shopping among consumers, and a look inside the world of gender-affirming vocal coaching.
