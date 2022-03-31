Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Is it time to crack open the U.S. oil reserves?
Mar 31, 2022

Is it time to crack open the U.S. oil reserves?

President Biden is ready to order the release of up to a million barrels a day of oil from the United States strategic petroleum reserve in an effort to battle rising gas costs. American workers are failing drug tests at the highest rate in decades, because the worker shortage has caused many companies to ease drug testing. A bill heading to the Senate would provide wider access to 401(k) benefits.

