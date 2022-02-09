Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Is it time for a no-fly list for naughty air passengers?
Feb 9, 2022

Also today: A young couple in New York City was apprehended in a billion-dollar Bitcoin scheme. The BBC reports on Toyota's challenges in dealing with the chip shortage despite its early preparation, as well as its position in the EV market.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

