Feb 10, 2020
Is China really back to work?
The threat of coronavirus keeps many Chinese workplaces closed despite the end of the Lunar New Year holiday. Indian taxi company Ola launches in London today. South Korea's "Parasite" becomes the first foreign language Best Picture winner at the Oscars.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow