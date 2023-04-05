Is a wider job market cool-off starting to take hold?

There are signs that the job market cooldown, which has been slow to materialize, is starting to accelerate. Fresh data from the Labor Department released yesterday saw a marked decrease in job openings — while that may spell good news for the Fed's fight against inflation, openings are still way above pre-pandemic levels. And, we speak with the University of Rochester's Ranga Dias, who tells us about a potentially revolutionary breakthrough that researchers made looking into room-temperature superconductors.