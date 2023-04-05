Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Is a wider job market cool-off starting to take hold?
Apr 5, 2023

Is a wider job market cool-off starting to take hold?

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
There are signs that the job market cooldown, which has been slow to materialize, is starting to accelerate. Fresh data from the Labor Department released yesterday saw a marked decrease in job openings — while that may spell good news for the Fed's fight against inflation, openings are still way above pre-pandemic levels. And, we speak with the University of Rochester's Ranga Dias, who tells us about a potentially revolutionary breakthrough that researchers made looking into room-temperature superconductors.

Segments From this episode

Job openings fall as the labor market slows

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 5, 2023
Job openings fell by more than 1.3 million in January and February, according to fresh data, but are above pre-pandemic levels.
Employers added fewer jobs than expected in February, according to data from the Department of Labor, but openings remain above pre-pandemic levels.
Dean Mitchell/Getty Images
Could a recent scientific breakthrough in electric conductivity transform tech?

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Ariana Rosas
Apr 5, 2023
Researchers at the University of Rochester created a material that could make superconducting possible at room temperature.
Current technology uses semiconductors, which generate lots of excess heat. A new breakthrough at the University of Rochester could change that.
Jens Schlueter/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Not Your Type Worriers

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

