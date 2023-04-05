Is a wider job market cool-off starting to take hold?
There are signs that the job market cooldown, which has been slow to materialize, is starting to accelerate. Fresh data from the Labor Department released yesterday saw a marked decrease in job openings — while that may spell good news for the Fed's fight against inflation, openings are still way above pre-pandemic levels. And, we speak with the University of Rochester's Ranga Dias, who tells us about a potentially revolutionary breakthrough that researchers made looking into room-temperature superconductors.
Segments From this episode
Job openings fall as the labor market slows
Job openings fell by more than 1.3 million in January and February, according to fresh data, but are above pre-pandemic levels.
Could a recent scientific breakthrough in electric conductivity transform tech?
Researchers at the University of Rochester created a material that could make superconducting possible at room temperature.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC