Is a Texas bullet train a magic bullet for rail?
An Amtrak bullet train between Dallas and Houston could get the trip down to 90 minutes — if federal funding comes through.
Amtrak wants to build a bullet train in Texas. Could it kickstart a rail revolution?
The project would cut the Dallas-to-Houston trip to 90 minutes. It’s one of a few high-speed rail projects that’s been getting attention lately.
