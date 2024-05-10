Breaking GroundDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Is a Texas bullet train a magic bullet for rail?
May 10, 2024

Japan Central’s N700 high-speed train, above, would be same train used for the Texas Central railway between Houston and Dallas. Courtesy Texas Central
An Amtrak bullet train between Dallas and Houston could get the trip down to 90 minutes — if federal funding comes through.

Amtrak wants to build a bullet train in Texas. Could it kickstart a rail revolution?

by Pablo Arauz Peña
May 10, 2024
The project would cut the Dallas-to-Houston trip to 90 minutes. It’s one of a few high-speed rail projects that’s been getting attention lately.
Japan Central’s N700 high-speed train, above, would be same train used for the Texas Central railway between Houston and Dallas.
Courtesy Texas Central
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

