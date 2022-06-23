Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Help us end the fiscal year strong. Donate by June 30. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Is a gas tax holiday even worth it?
Jun 23, 2022

Is a gas tax holiday even worth it?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
President Biden's call for a suspension of the gas tax holiday probably sounds like an awesome way to ease the pain of high gas prices, but it might not be as productive as it sounds. In fact, it could make some things worse. The Food and Drug Administration is poised to ban Juul e-cigarettes from store shelves. Dr. Trevon Logan of The Ohio State University joins us to discuss some history behind the Fed's interest rate raises.

Segments From this episode

Economic Pulse

The Fed's heightened rates are still way below historic levels

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Jun 23, 2022
Trevon Logan, professor of economics at The Ohio State University, says we're looking at a "new normal" for the federal funds rate.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A federal gas tax holiday might be popular. But it might not be useful.

by Andy Uhler
Jun 23, 2022
There's no guarantee that consumers will save at the pump.
Although President Biden's call for a federal gas tax holiday sounds like a good idea, it could have a counterintuitive effect.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

11:09 AM PDT
38:05
7:29 AM PDT
7:11
7:22 AM PDT
1:50
2:28 AM PDT
7:12
Jun 22, 2022
22:22
Jun 22, 2022
28:25
Jun 21, 2022
27:10
The Fed's heightened rates are still way below historic levels
Economic Pulse
The Fed's heightened rates are still way below historic levels
A federal gas tax holiday might be popular. But it might not be useful.
A federal gas tax holiday might be popular. But it might not be useful.
Incarcerated California youths, trained to fight wildfires, may now be able to find similar jobs once released
Incarcerated California youths, trained to fight wildfires, may now be able to find similar jobs once released
Sanctions complicate aid for Afghanistan after deadly earthquake
Marketplace Morning Report
Sanctions complicate aid for Afghanistan after deadly earthquake