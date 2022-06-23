Is a gas tax holiday even worth it?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
President Biden's call for a suspension of the gas tax holiday probably sounds like an awesome way to ease the pain of high gas prices, but it might not be as productive as it sounds. In fact, it could make some things worse. The Food and Drug Administration is poised to ban Juul e-cigarettes from store shelves. Dr. Trevon Logan of The Ohio State University joins us to discuss some history behind the Fed's interest rate raises.
Segments From this episode
The Fed's heightened rates are still way below historic levels
Trevon Logan, professor of economics at The Ohio State University, says we're looking at a "new normal" for the federal funds rate.
A federal gas tax holiday might be popular. But it might not be useful.
There's no guarantee that consumers will save at the pump.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director