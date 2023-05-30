iPhone manufacturer hikes pay ahead of new model launch
From the BBC World Service: Ahead of the launch of a new iPhone model, Apple supplier Foxconn is ramping up efforts to recruit more workers for the world's largest iPhone factory. Delegates from 175 countries are meeting in Paris for a major conference on ending plastic pollution. In Portugal, the housing crisis is getting worse, despite new government measures to try to control it; in Lisbon, the average rent is now three times the minimum wage.
