Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
iPhone manufacturer hikes pay ahead of new model launch
May 30, 2023

iPhone manufacturer hikes pay ahead of new model launch

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Ahead of the launch of a new iPhone model, Apple supplier Foxconn is ramping up efforts to recruit more workers for the world's largest iPhone factory. Delegates from 175 countries are meeting in Paris for a major conference on ending plastic pollution. In Portugal, the housing crisis is getting worse, despite new government measures to try to control it; in Lisbon, the average rent is now three times the minimum wage.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:53 AM PDT
8:18
3:00 AM PDT
19:06
2:52 AM PDT
1:50
2:54 AM PDT
9:48
12:52 PM PDT
27:56
May 26, 2023
28:44
May 26, 2023
18:56
Now that there's a debt deal, what does it need to pass?
Marketplace Morning Report
Now that there's a debt deal, what does it need to pass?
4 of 5 “prime age” people are in workforce, highest since 2001
4 of 5 “prime age” people are in workforce, highest since 2001
After flooring it, RV sales slow down
After flooring it, RV sales slow down
Who does the U.S. owe $31.4 trillion?
I've Always Wondered ...
Who does the U.S. owe $31.4 trillion?