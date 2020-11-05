Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Global investors respond with optimism to election uncertainty
Nov 5, 2020

Global investors respond with optimism to election uncertainty

Investors hold steady, despite a series of legal challenges to vote counting. Plus, working to keep supermarkets stocked with toilet paper as England starts another national lockdown.

COVID-19

Toilet paper companies work to keep shelves stocked as shortage risk returns

by Victoria Craig
Nov 5, 2020
The real challenge is making sure toilet paper hits shelves at the same pace consumers are buying it.
Like in the spring, the problem this winter isn’t necessarily running out of product, but making sure it reaches shelves at the same pace consumers are buying it up.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
