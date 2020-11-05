Nov 5, 2020
Global investors respond with optimism to election uncertainty
Investors hold steady, despite a series of legal challenges to vote counting. Plus, working to keep supermarkets stocked with toilet paper as England starts another national lockdown.
Segments From this episode
Toilet paper companies work to keep shelves stocked as shortage risk returns
The real challenge is making sure toilet paper hits shelves at the same pace consumers are buying it.
