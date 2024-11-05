“Investors see the same polls that everyone else sees”
Investors don't have a hotline to our political future and are stuck in wait-and-see purgatory, just like the rest of us on this Election Day.
Can my market screens this morning tell us who will win the election? No.
Think that investors know everything? Think again. In terms of who financial markets are signaling may win, “confusion” is the word of the day. Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources, joins to discuss.
What Boeing workers won
Striking Boeing workers have voted to ratify a contract, thus putting an end to a bitter strike. Employees will start returning to work as early as tomorrow. They voted to ratify a new contract and have ended the pickets.
Retailers say supply chains are back to normal. That's good news for holiday shopping season.
And all of those supply chain issues during the pandemic taught some businesses valuable lessons.
