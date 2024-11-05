Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

“Investors see the same polls that everyone else sees”
Nov 5, 2024

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Investors don't have a hotline to our political future and are stuck in wait-and-see purgatory, just like the rest of us on this Election Day.

Segments From this episode

Can my market screens this morning tell us who will win the election? No.

by David Brancaccio

Think that investors know everything? Think again. In terms of who financial markets are signaling may win, “confusion” is the word of the day. Susan Schmidt, portfolio manager at Exchange Capital Resources, joins to discuss.

What Boeing workers won

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Striking Boeing workers have voted to ratify a contract, thus putting an end to a bitter strike. Employees will start returning to work as early as tomorrow. They voted to ratify a new contract and have ended the pickets.

Retailers say supply chains are back to normal. That's good news for holiday shopping season.

by Justin Ho
Nov 5, 2024
And all of those supply chain issues during the pandemic taught some businesses valuable lessons.
The Logistics Managers’ Index found that warehousing and transportation grew across the board last month.
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

