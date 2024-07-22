Election 2024Jobs IRLMy Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Investors react to Biden leaving the Presidential race
Jul 22, 2024

Investors react to Biden leaving the Presidential race

Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: After Joe Biden announced he's dropping out of the presidential race, Kamala Harris has secured the backing of some of the Democrats' biggest donors; so what are investors thinking?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

