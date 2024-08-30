Breaking GroundOlympics 2024I've Always Wondered ...My EconomyElection 2024

Investment in the Paralympic Games is growing
Aug 30, 2024

Investment in the Paralympic Games is growing

Adam Pretty/Getty Images
NBC — the games’ U.S. broadcast partner — reported that Paralympic ad sales are up 60% over the Tokyo games in 2021.

Segments From this episode

What we're hearing from the presidential candidates on economic policy

by Nova Safo

Going into the September before the November election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are highlighting some of their economic policy pitches.

The 2024 Paralympic Games are seeing a wave of investment

by Savannah Peters
Aug 30, 2024
The advent of social media has expanded the pool of sponsorship dollars. A record number of networks will cover this year’s events.
Athletes from Kazakhstan and France compete in sitting volleyball during the 2024 Paralympic Games. Paralympic ad sales are up 60% over the Tokyo games in 2021, NBC reported.
Elsa/Getty Images
