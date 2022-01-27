Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Into the odyssey of insurance reimbursement for at-home COVID tests
Jan 27, 2022

Into the odyssey of insurance reimbursement for at-home COVID tests

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: The BBC reports on how the European Union is handling China's strained business relationship with Lithuania. The Federal Reserve gave notice that rate hikes could be coming soon.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Getting your insurer to reimburse you for at-home COVID tests requires some effort

by Samantha Fields
Jan 27, 2022
Only half of the insurers in a recent poll said they're offering the easier option of providing tests directly.
Although all insurers surveyed by the Kaiser Family Foundation offered reimbursement for at-home COVID tests, only about half had a network of preferred pharmacies or retailers.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:25 AM PST
6:56
2:16 AM PST
5:21
2:57 AM PST
1:50
5:38 PM PST
20:25
4:31 PM PST
28:45
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
In conflict over Ukraine, Putin wields natural gas as a strategic weapon
In conflict over Ukraine, Putin wields natural gas as a strategic weapon
As more people seek recreation outdoors, backcountry rescues are on the rise
As more people seek recreation outdoors, backcountry rescues are on the rise
Labor Department outlines unlawful imbalance in coverage between mental, physical care services
Labor Department outlines unlawful imbalance in coverage between mental, physical care services
The statistic Fed Chair Powell uses to keep an eye out for wage inflation
The statistic Fed Chair Powell uses to keep an eye out for wage inflation