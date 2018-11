Interpreting Brexit: How EU’s translators brace for UK exit

November 30, 2018

From the BBC World Service… China’s manufacturing sector grounded to a halt in November for the first time in two years. With an ongoing trade dispute with the U.S., is more stimulus on the way from the government for the economy? Then, with Brexit nearing, we head to Brussels, the beating heart of the European Union, to find out how the bloc is bracing for the U.K.'s departure, orderly or not.