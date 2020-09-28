Sep 28, 2020
Republicans and Democrats want to change immunity laws for internet companies
Although their reasons for why might differ. Plus, gun sales in the U.S. have been way up, but the nation's oldest gun-maker filed for bankruptcy. And, attention to the U.S. tax code after new reporting on President Trump's returns.
Segments From this episode
How the U.S. tax code made possible Trump's write-offs, breaks and more
Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more. "I think we often talk about the marginal tax rates, and whether sort of the wealthy should be paying a higher share or whether we should have a wealth tax. This kind of highlights that there's a lot of features of the tax code that we may not focus on that really can affect the outcomes pretty significantly," Coronado said. "The ability to write off losses for certain types of businesses that, you know, rank-and-file wage and salary workers don't have access to."
Remington, the nation's oldest gun-maker, to be broken up and sold off, reportedly
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
There's a bipartisan effort to change laws that govern speech on the internet
Republicans and Democrats both want to have the laws changed, if for different reasons.
