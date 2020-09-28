Republicans and Democrats want to change immunity laws for internet companies

How the U.S. tax code made possible Trump's write-offs, breaks and more

Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more. "I think we often talk about the marginal tax rates, and whether sort of the wealthy should be paying a higher share or whether we should have a wealth tax. This kind of highlights that there's a lot of features of the tax code that we may not focus on that really can affect the outcomes pretty significantly," Coronado said. "The ability to write off losses for certain types of businesses that, you know, rank-and-file wage and salary workers don't have access to."