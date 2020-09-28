Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Stand up for nonprofit news & help us reach our $100,000 goal! GIVE NOW
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Republicans and Democrats want to change immunity laws for internet companies
Sep 28, 2020

Republicans and Democrats want to change immunity laws for internet companies

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Although their reasons for why might differ. Plus, gun sales in the U.S. have been way up, but the nation's oldest gun-maker filed for bankruptcy. And, attention to the U.S. tax code after new reporting on President Trump's returns.

Segments From this episode

How the U.S. tax code made possible Trump's write-offs, breaks and more

Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, has more. "I think we often talk about the marginal tax rates, and whether sort of the wealthy should be paying a higher share or whether we should have a wealth tax. This kind of highlights that there's a lot of features of the tax code that we may not focus on that really can affect the outcomes pretty significantly," Coronado said. "The ability to write off losses for certain types of businesses that, you know, rank-and-file wage and salary workers don't have access to."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Remington, the nation's oldest gun-maker, to be broken up and sold off, reportedly

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

There's a bipartisan effort to change laws that govern speech on the internet

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Candace Manriquez Wrenn
Sep 28, 2020
Republicans and Democrats both want to have the laws changed, if for different reasons.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
New home sales in August hit highest level since before Great Recession
COVID-19
New home sales in August hit highest level since before Great Recession
This lobster season, they expected hell, but got high water
This lobster season, they expected hell, but got high water

Cheers to trustworthy journalism!

Give just $7/month to get your own KaiPA glass.

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE
Are Americans doing better or worse economically than they were 4 years ago?
Elections 2020
Are Americans doing better or worse economically than they were 4 years ago?